BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a solemn and respectful procession through the streets of Boston as state police escorted their fallen brother from Massachusetts General Hospital to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A state police helicopter hovered over Albany Street, as a line of police officers, firefighters, and EMTs saluted trooper Kevin Trainor.

As first responders came together for one another, members of the public are showing their support. People dropped off flowers at the state police barracks in Danvers.

“Although we didn’t know the trooper personally, we just feel close to this barracks and felt this would be the right thing to do,” Barry Doyle said. “To end your shift, you’re coming home, it’s just heartbreaking.”

As the medical examiner’s van made a turn off Albany Street, by the medical examiner’s offices, state police showed their respect and solidarity.

That included the top members of the state police command staff.

Colonel Geoffrey Noble was there with a black band over his badge, a short time after he promised to support Trainor’s family, and the men and women who serve in the state police.

“Today and always, we still stand alongside them to assist them in honor of Kevin’s memory,” Noble said. “Nothing will ever repair the pain that we feel today.”

Trainor had been a trooper for just three years. At age 30, he should have had many years left.

“It’s sad,” Michael Neimerck said. “I think about his family and his coworkers. It’s, it’s sad.”

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