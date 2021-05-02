Project Bread goes virtual again in Walk for Hunger

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the second year in a row Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger went virtual because of the pandemic, but advocates say it’s still raising necessary funds to fight hunger in Massachusetts.

Advocates say the pandemic has increased food insecurity in Massachusetts, with one in five households with children not having enough to eat.

“There’s a lot of people who are experiencing hunger and you might not know it, it’s hard to tell from the outside,” said Liz Greenhalgh, Project Bread’s chief advancement officer. “We’re trying really hard to normalize needing help, and asking for it.”

The event usually draws thousands to Boston Common, but most participants in this year’s 53rd annual walk did so in their own neighborhoods, posting pictures to social media. Joan Hadly, who normally walks with Trinity Church in Boston, said she walked virtually and is helping her team create a virtual cookbook to get more donations for Project Bread.

“It doesn’t matter that we cant have thousands walking today if thousands will support it,” Hadly said. “And we’re aware that more than ever, we can’t keep doing this – we have to turn it around.”

7NEWS, which sponsors Project Bread, contributed to the organization’s goal of raising $1.2 million. The Ansin Foundation, the charitable arm of Channel 7 owners the Ansin Family, donated $100,000 earlier in the week.

The money from this year’s walk will help connect families with food resources across the Commonwealth. For more information on donating and resources, visit Project Bread’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)