Project Bread kicked off its annual Summer Food Rocks tour with stops in Central Massachusetts Monday.

Volunteers were at St. Cecilia’s church in Leominster to visit the Spanish American Center.

The Summer Food Rocks tour is an initiative to make sure kids and teens have access to healthy meals all summer long.

Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern was on hand to pitch in. He said it is critical to make sure young people have access to good nutrition to give them the head start they need.

“These summer feeding programs, and these activities for young people, I think, are so important,” McGovern said. “Our young people are 100% of our future; we ought to start acting like it. This ensures that nobody in this community goes hungry and makes sure that nobody in this community is food insecure.”

After the breakfast, the Summer Food Rocks tour also stopped in Turners Falls for lunch at Unity Park.

7News is a proud partner of Project Bread.