BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative results in order to gain entry into Boston Bruins and Celtics games this upcoming season, the TD Garden announced Wednesday.

The new requirements go into effect on Thursday, Sept. 30, and are aligned with the first Bruins preseason game at home against the Philadelphia Flyers.

All guests 12 years of age and older must comply with the requirements, Garden officials said.

The protocols will also be enforced at concerts and other events held inside the arena.

An original vaccination card or a digital copy of the vaccination card that can be checked against a valid ID will be accepted as proof of full vaccination.

The Garden will accept a printout or digital copy of a negative rapid/antigen tests results as proof. Self-administered, at-home rapid/antigen tests will not be accepted.

Boston’s public health order also requires all guests over the age of 2 to wear a mask at TD Garden, except while actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. The mask will remain in effect until further notice.

