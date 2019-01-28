Prosecutor: Drug founder driven by greed to bribe docs

Billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics John Kapoor leaves U.S. District Court after being arrested earlier Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Phoenix. Kapoor and other defendants in the fraud and racketeering case are accused of offering bribes to doctors to write large numbers of prescriptions for a fentanyl-based pain medication meant only for cancer patients with severe pain. A judge set bail at $1 million for Kapoor, saying he must wear electronic monitoring and surrender his passports. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BOSTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a drug company founder was driven by greed to bribe doctors around the country to prescribe a highly addictive fentanyl spray.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lazarus told jurors as the trial opened in Boston’s federal court on Monday that John Kapoor turned Insys Therapeutics Inc. into a “criminal enterprise” to line his pockets and protect his legacy.

Kapoor’s lawyer told jurors that the 75-year-old did nothing illegal.

Attorney Beth Wilkinson said Kapoor watched his wife suffer with breast cancer and was determined to help others dealing with excruciating pain. Wilkinson also sought to portray two former Insys executives who are expected to testify against Kapoor as liars.

The case against Kapoor and four other former employees of the Chandler, Arizona-based company could last three months.

