FLINT, Mich. (WHDH) — A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering his wife by lacing her cereal with a lethal dose of heroin, officials said.

Jason Thomas Harris, 47, has been convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death in connection with the death of his wife, Christina Ann-Thompson Harris, 36, the Genessee County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Back in 2014, Jason Harris prepared and served his wife a bowl of cereal that he had laced with a lethal dose of heroin, the prosecutor’s office said.

Her death was initially ruled an accidental overdose but was changed to homicide in August of 2019 by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.

