DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Prosecutors are leveling alarming new accusations against a controversial blogger, highlighting an alleged connection and cooperative relationship with the woman who police say killed her boyfriend in Canton in 2022.

Prosecutors say Aiden Kearney, known as Turtleboy, and Karen Read worked together, with Read secretly providing him with inside information about her case, which he then published on his blog, resulting in the intimidation of witnesses in the case.

Read is accused of backing over her boyfriend, John O’Keefe and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm in January 2022. Read denies the charge and Kearney has championed her theory that O’Keefe was beaten to death inside the home, which belonged to another Boston police officer.

In court documents justifying a search warrant to seize two of Read’s phones last week, prosecutors showed evidence that Read was helping Kearney so that his followers would harass and intimidate witnesses.

Prosecutors say while Kearney insisted he kept a distant, professional relationship with Read, the found 189 phones calls in excess of 40 hours in addition to communications on an encrypted app, Signal.

Kearney’s former girlfriend allegedly told investigators that all of his content related to the case was approved by Read before being published and that he described her as difficult and controlling.

He also allegedly told his ex-girlfriend to delete evidence and assaulted her, which led to additional charges.

