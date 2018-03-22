Prosecutors: Brewster teacher sexually assaulted first-grade boys in ‘dark room’

BREWSTER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Brewster have arrested a teacher on charges he sexually assaulted two six-year-old students at an elementary school.

Officers were informed from parents about what they said was inappropriate sexual contact between a child and the teacher, which led to an arrest Thursday morning, according to police.

That teacher, Noah Campbell-Halley, 36 of Harwich, is a technology teacher at Stony Brook Elementary School. School administrators were notified and police began an investigation, at which point, officers learned of two potential victims.

Campbell-Halley is accused of sexually assaulting two first-grade boys in a small room near his classroom. Police say the boys begged not to go to school after the alleged assaults as they suffered from weight loss and depression.

“Several of the kids described it as the ‘dark room,’ where the teacher (defendant) would take these students and where the touchings in question took place,” Prosecutor Ben Vaneria said. “One of the boys has detailed that the defendant would bring him and one or two other boys into this room. At one period of the time, the defendant, this school year, did touch what he described as his private parts.”

One of the boys told police that he could get into “significant” trouble if he were to report the teacher, according to investigators. Police say they believe the alleged crimes had been going on for at least two months.

“I have to speak to the bravery of these young students that were willing to talk with us,” Brewster Police Chief Heath Eldredge said. “The longer that this person was allowed to stay in place, potentially more victims we could have been running into.”

Campbell-Halley, who is married and has a young son, was ordered held on $25,000 bail at his arraignment in Orleans District Court. He faces two counts of statutory rape of a child, which carry a life sentence.

Counseling is being offered to the alleged victims and their families. Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Brewster Police.

