FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged in connection with the death of 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver was back in court Friday, where new details emerged about the murder.

Oliver was reported missing in 2013. His body was then found inside a suitcase a year later on the side of a highway in Sterling.

In court on Friday, prosecutors said 32-year-old Alberto Sierra attacked Oliver’s mother before he killed the boy.

Prosecutors said Sierra then violently smashed Oliver’s head against a floor.

“The child, who had been relegated to a closet in the kitchen to live, to sleep and to spend his time, came from that closet area and went at this defendant and said something to the effect of ‘Don’t hurt my mommy,” one prosecutor said.

“As a result of that, the observation by Ms. Oliver was that this defendant took the child by the head, slammed his head onto the floor and the child was no longer moving,” the same prosecutor continued.

Oliver’s mother is also set to face charges in connection with her son’s death.

Prosecutors previously said Sierra had been in a relationship with Oliver’s mother.

Sierra is already serving 6 to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault and child endangerment charges back in 2017. He previously appeared in Worcester Superior Court on a new charge related to Oliver’s death earlier this month.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)