Prosecutors: State troopers from disbanded unit had quota system for tickets

(WHDH) — Newly released court documents allege state troopers from the now-eliminated Troop E, which was disbanded amid a massive overtime abuse scandal, were required to issue a certain number of tickets during overtime shifts.

Prosecutors claim the troopers were required to issue a certain number of tickets per shift, which was part of a program aimed at reducing speeding and crashes on the Mass Pike.

“Troopers were expected to issue a minimum of 8-10 citations for each shift…Repeated failures to meet this quota often resulted in a trooper being blocked from receiving such overtime opportunities,” prosecutors wrote in court documents related to charges filed against former trooper Eric Chin.

But state police denied the allegations in a statement, writing, “The Department has no policy or operating procedures that establish quotas, and does not endorse a quota system.”

When asked about the allegations Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker reiterated that the department does not have a quota system.

“There is no quota policy at the state police, and we eliminated Troop E and the patrol because we were concerned about what we saw going on there,” he said. “If that turns out to be part of it, obviously we’ll deal with it as part of the administrative process.”

State police say none of the union members have filed grievances about losing overtime opportunities for failing to meet any alleged quotas.

Chin, 46, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

