Protesters clash at rally for ‘thin blue line’ flag in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of a rally supporting ‘thin blue line’ flags at fire stations clashed with Black Lives Matter counterprotesters in Hingham Tuesday.

The rally supported the pro-law enforcement flag being flown at fire stations after calls for the flags to come down. The flags were displayed in the memory of Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

“They want to take out our police. They want to destroy our police so that our police are in danger,” said protester Rayla Campbell. “That’s what they want.”

True Edwards, who was part of the counterprotest, said that wasn’t the case.

“Of course police lives matter. But at the end of the day a police uniform can be taken off whereas my black skin cannot,” Edwards said.

