Protesters, counterprotesters face off outside Boston Police headquarters over dismissed charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Protesters and counterprotesters clashed again outside Boston Police headquarters Saturday after charges against four people arrested at a previous protest were dismissed.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins said she will dismiss charges against four people accused of assaulting police officers during the “straight pride parade” in Boston last year. More than 30 people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges at the Aug. 31 event, but those charges were eventually dropped.

The DA’s office said the four people charged with assaulting officers will have to meet community service requirements in order for charges to be dismissed and said the decision to drop charges was made with the approval of Boston police. Organizers of the parade said they wanted to demonstrate their support for police and held signs in front of the department’s headquarters on Tremont Street.

“Today we are backing the blue,” said Samson Racioppi of the Super Happy Fun America Group. “Back in August all these police officers had to put their bodies between us and these violent far left protesters and we want to thank them for doing what we do.”

Counterprotesters also demonstrated, with police using their bicycles to keep the two sides divided.

“It’s not okay for folks to be out here talking about white supremacy and genocide and pushing that agenda,” said counterprotester Phoebe Whitwell. “hey shouldn’t get to have a platform. and it shouldn’t go unopposed in Boston or anywhere.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)