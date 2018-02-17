Protesters in VA gather outside NRA headquarters to pressure lawmakers to change gun laws

FAIRFAX, VA (WHDH) — Protesters gathered outside the NRA headquarters to pressure lawmakers to change gun laws.

More than 100 people were in attendance for a vigil outside of the National Rifle Association’s headquarters on Friday night.

Protesters said they want lawmakers to enact stricter gun laws. This comes after Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

Among the crowd were family members and friends of the victims from the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting, as well as those who knew victims in the Florida shooting.

