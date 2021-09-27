BOSTON (WHDH) - Protesters gathered at the State House on Sunday to push back against vaccine mandates.

Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl was a keynote speaker at the Boston Broadside Freedom Rally.

He is a critic of Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate for state employees.

Diehl said in a statement that the event was “about the freedom to choose for ourselves, the best path for our health, including whether to wear masks, have our children wear masks, and get vaccinated.”

