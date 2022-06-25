BOSTON (WHDH) - Demonstrators marched through Boston for the second straight day to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and said they don’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“It’s really important that we are out here putting pressure on our elected leaders to do something about the situation,” said organizer Parul Koul. “The reality is access to abortion is popular. Seventy percent of this country is in support of that, so why is it that the Supreme Court can overrule the democratic will of most people in the country?”

Hundreds gathered at the State House before marching to City Hall Plaza during the demonstration. The right to abortion is written into the state constitution and Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order protecting out-of-state patients coming to Massachusetts, but medical experts said they were worried about how minorities and low-income families from those other states will be affected by the court’s ruling.

“This is a personal decision, a medical procedure, and the government shouldn’t be interfering with a woman’s medical health choices,” said child and adolescent pscychiatrist Linda Gao. “More children will come into the world where they’re not loved, taken care of or wanted.”

“Banning abortions isn’t going to stop them from happening, it’s just going to make them less safe,” said medical student Caroline Norton. “People are still going to seek out abortions, they’re just going to do so outside of medical settings. People are going to get hurt and people are going to die, and there’s nothing pro-life about that.”

