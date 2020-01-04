Protests in Massachusetts criticize killing of Iran general

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. (Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Critics of President Donald Trump’s decision to authorize the killing of Iran’s top general protested at several locations in Massachusetts on Saturday.

Massachusetts Peace Action opposes war with Iran and criticizes the U.S. killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, calling it an illegal action taken without consulting Congress. The group helped organize the protests around the state.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Boston, where they gave speeches, marched and held signs that said “No War on Iran!” and “Money For Jobs & Education Not For War & Occupation.”

Cole Harrison, the group’s executive director, said war with Iran would fail to achieve any of its aims, launch an entire region into a conflict and bring about civilian suffering,

Harrison said protesters are demanding that presidential candidates and members of Congress speak out on the crisis and that Congress take urgent action.

Other protests were planned in Arlington, Andover, Northampton and Walpole.

Members of Massachusetts’ all-Democratic congressional delegation have called on Trump to brief lawmakers on his decision to authorize the killing of Soleimani.

Trump said in a tweet Friday that he ordered the killing of Soleimani because he was “plotting to kill” many Americans and that “he should have been taken out many years ago.”

