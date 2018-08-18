PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence is turning its contentious school-zone speed cameras back on for the beginning of the academic year.

Fifteen portable cameras will be operational in school zones beginning Sept. 4.

Warnings will be issued for the first 30 school days before $50 fines kick in Oct. 23 for drivers traveling 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

Providence issued more than 12,000 speeding tickets in the first 33 days of the program earlier this year.

Drivers filed a federal class-action lawsuit and the city agreed to refund $20 of the $95 fine to drivers ticketed before April 15.

The city says the program substantially reduced speeding near schools about two years after a Mount Pleasant High School teacher was killed while crossing the street.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)