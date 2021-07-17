PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) -

Provincetown officials are extending free, walk-in COVID-19 testing in the area after an increase in coronavirus cases.

The testing site at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot on 2 Mayflower St. will be open Sunday, July 18 to Friday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vaccines will be available at the site starting Monday.

Officials said anyone with mild symptoms should get testing and encouraged testing for anyone who is a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts are people who have been within 6 feet of a person who has tested positive for 15 minutes or more.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox