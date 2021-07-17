PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) -

Provincetown officials are extending free, walk-in COVID-19 testing in the area after an increase in coronavirus cases.

The testing site at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot on 2 Mayflower St. will be open Sunday, July 18 to Friday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vaccines will be available at the site starting Monday.

Officials said anyone with mild symptoms should get testing and encouraged testing for anyone who is a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts are people who have been within 6 feet of a person who has tested positive for 15 minutes or more.

