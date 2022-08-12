PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown’s sewer system was restored Friday night after a “sewer emergency” in the town’s main commercial area banned all water use for 36 hours, according to Town Manager Alex Morse.

Morse said residents in the area can gradually return to normal water use. However, the town asked that sewer customers in the downtown area refrain from large water use right away, such as laundry and dishwashers, until the system fully stabilizes.

If the system continues to remain stable overnight with the added residential flows, Morse said that restaurants and businesses may be able to open back up Saturday morning, pending an announcement.

According to town officials, Tuesday’s rain storm caused electrical damage to the sewer system servicing Commercial Street, leading to the emergency.

