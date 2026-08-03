PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial entered its second week Monday, and a psychiatrist who treated Clancy in the days after her children’s death took the stand. The psychiatrist was questioned about Clancy’s mental state at that time.

“You listed her thought processes organized, goal directed, is that correct?” Jennifer Sprague, the prosecutor, asked.

“Yes,” the psychiatrist responded.

Sprague continued, “You asked her if she was having hallucinations or delusions, and she, other than those initial ones, the first day, she denied those?”

“During my evaluation, yes,” the pscyhiatrist said.

“And she also denied suicidal intent and homicidal intent, correct?” Sprague asked.

“Yes,” the psychiatrist responded again.

Clancy’s Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington then cross-examined the psychiatrist, saying, “You know that people can communicate, and plan, and act on plans even if they’re in the middle of a psychosis right? You don’t have to be drooling and stumbling and unable to walk and talk to be in a psychosis do you?”

“No,” the psychiatrist answered.

Reddington continued, “So, in other words, a person can be in a psychosis and can communicate with friends, family, people, talk, correct?”

“Yes,” the psychiatrist responded.

This comes after jurors Friday walked through the Duxbury home where Clancy strangled her three children in January of 2023 and then attempted to take her own life.

During the trial’s first week, several people testified, including first responders and Patrick Clancy, the children’s father and Lindsay’s ex-husband.

The jury also visited the Plymouth restaurant where Patrick Clancy picked up dinner the night of the murders. He returned home to find Lindsay seriously hurt on the lawn and their children dead inside the house.

While the prosecution is arguing that Lindsay was sane at the time of the murders, her defense claims she should not be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from post-partum psychosis and was overmedicated by doctors.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)