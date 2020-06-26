Public safety warning issued in Waltham following apparent random sexual assault

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking the public to be on alert following an apparent random sexual assault in Waltham, officials said.

Officers investigating the alleged assault determined that a woman in her 50s was sexually assaulted in her apartment during the early morning hours of June 14 at the Ridge Apartment Complex, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The woman had returned from walking her dog shortly after 11 p.m. when a man physically and sexually assaulted her, the district attorney’s office said.

Officials said the man had apparently entered her home undetected while she was outside and may have been there for several hours during the attack.

Police have increased patrols in the area to help ensure the safety of the residents, Waltham Police Chief Keith MacPherson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 781-314-3550.

