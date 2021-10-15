BOSTON (WHDH) - According to Major League Baseball, there are less than 20 Puerto Rican players across the league — the Boston Red Sox has two stars and a manager from the island territory and the affection for their home shows.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora has always been proud of his Puerto Rican background and when the team won the World Series in 2018 he brought the trophy to his home island.

“It’s been fun from everything that I hear,” Cora said in a press conference. “A lot of friends just watching games — everybody locked in.”

This post-season, fans in and from Puerto Rico have even more stars to cheer for in Kike Hernandez and Christian Vazquez.

Puerto Rican pride runs deep in the Sox trio and that pride is also felt in Boston’s South End neighborhood.

“They always come by,” said Vejigantes assistant manager Julissa Nunez. “We cater to them two or three times a week, every time they have a home game. So, we’re very proud.”

Down the street at the San Juan market, Edgar Narvaez Hernandez showed off the Sox shirts he bought for himself and for his friend back in Puerto Rico.

“I mean they’re something great in Puerto Rico at this moment,” he told 7NEWS.

Cora first watched Hernandez play when he was a little leaguer back on the island and the Red Sox outfielder remembered those days when he was playing alongside Vazquez in a fond Instagram post.

“I’ve known Christian — I played with Christian when I was 7-years-old in Puerto Rico,” he told the press. “He’s always been a stud ever since we were that young, he’s always been a stud.”

The Yankees have always been a big deal in Puerto Rico but many say this Sox team is making inroads.

