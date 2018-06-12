Pygmy sperm whale washes up on Ipswich beach

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A whale washed ashore in Ipswich Tuesday, police said.

The whale, identified by the New England Aquarium as a pygmy sperm whale, died shortly after becoming stranded on the Ipswich River side of Steep Hill Beach.

Researchers from the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire are responding to examine the “rarely seen” whale, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)