BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a tense moment when the shards of Raphael Devers’ broken bat went flying into the stands during the second inning of Game 5 Wednesday night, but a quick-thinking fan saved the day.

Diehard Sox fan Matt Ferrera of Plymouth is now being hailed as “Bat Man” after he snagged a large piece of the splintered wood right out of the air.

He said he simply cannot believe his luck and the fans around him were thanking him for the impressive save.

“They were very grateful that someone caught the bat and they didn’t get hit with it. The woman behind me thanked me for saving her life a couple of times and just a lot of high fives and congratulations and great jobs and all that kind of stuff,” he told 7NEWS. “I’m just kind of elated at the whole thing. This is kinda just overwhelming, to be honest with you.”

Ferrera has been coming to Sox games for years and this time he attended the postseason match-up with his Aunt Carmen.

He said that his hand is doing fine even if he is still trying to wrap his head around the once-in-a-lifetime events. Now, he is hoping Devers will sign the broken bat for him at some point in the future.

