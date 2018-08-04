Quick-thinking officers save young child choking at Florida mall

(WHDH) — A Florida mother is counting her blessings today after two quick-thinking police officers jumped into action, saving her child’s life.

“They were there for a reason,” said Ana Jaramillo De Graham, “and that reason was to save her life.”

Surveillance footage from two weeks ago shows De Graham at the mall with her children.

“We got hungry, and like we always do, we went to Chick-fil-A,” she said.

Footage, seen above, shows the moment her child, Lucia, starts choking on a chicken nugget.

“She looked at me with her eyes wide open and she tried to do something with her mouth and…she couldn’t cough, she couldn’t do anything,” De Graham said.

De Graham tried to clear her daughter’s airway and started screaming for help.

That’s when two police officers rushed over and jumped into action. The chicken was removed, and Lucia was able to breathe again.

“They’re our heroes,” De Graham said. “The are the best — best angels we could have had that day at the mall.”

Despite the close call, Lucia is 100 percent healthy.

“They knew exactly what to do to save her life,” De Graham said. “So thank you so much officers, because if it wasn’t for you guys, we definitely probably wouldn’t be here with our Lucia.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)