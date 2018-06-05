Quincy bank robbery suspect nabbed in Boston

Charles Gates is wanted in connection with the robbery of an Eastern Bank in Quincy last week. Courtesy Quincy Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Quincy last week was arrested Monday during a drug investigation in Boston, police said.

Charles Gates, 38, of Boston, was arrested at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Southampton Street about 5:30 p.m. by members of the District C-6 Drug Control Unit, Boston police said in a release issued Tuesday morning.

Gates was wanted in connection with a May 31 unarmed robbery of the Eastern Bank on Franklin Street, according to Quincy police.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Roxbury District Court.

