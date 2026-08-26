QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation teamed up with BARK to open the first-ever dog drive-thru in Quincy on National Dog Day Wednesday, allowing owners to take their best friends along for a fully immersive experience.

At the participating Dunkin’, one drive-thru lane remained open for guests, while the second lane welcomed dogs for an experience featuring dog treats, limited-edition BARK x Dunkin’ bandanas, and plush toys from the new BARK x Dunkin’ collection that were able to be received with a donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. This year’s plush toys included some of Dunkin’s most popular items; a Wake-Up Wrap toy, a Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher and donuts toy, and a Dunkin’ Iced Latte and Chocolate Frosted Sprinkles donut toy.

“This is incredible,” one dog owner said. “What a creative and awesome new experience for dogs. Maui is super excited about it, and we’re loving it, too.”

Now in its seventh year, the partnership has raised more than $15 million for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and sold more than 1 million dog toys.

“Donations benefit the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s programs that bring joy to children battling illness and hunger, including Dogs for Joy®, which places highly trained facility dogs in children’s hospitals across the country. These full-time pups support patients by teaching kids how to take medication, providing comfort during medical intervention, and motivating them through treatment. To date, Dogs for Joy grants have supported 54 facility dogs at 37 hospitals across the country, positively impacting thousands of young patients,” according to the Dunkin’ website.

“Proceeds for our BARK partnership and this donation program go to nonprofit organizations throughout the country whose missions are aligned with ours, which is bringing the simple joys of childhood to those battling hunger and illness,” said Mollie Collum, Director at the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Vice President of Brand at BARK Dave Stangle said the biggest takeaway from the event was seeing the dogs’ and owners’ joy, and knowing their contributions are making an impact on those in need.

“You get to get a toy that makes your dog very happy, and 100 percent of the proceeds from that go to the Joy in Childhood Foundation,” Stangle said.

The plush toy collection is also available at select Dunkin’ locations in New York, California, and Illinois.

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