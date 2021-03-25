Quincy man accused of offering kids drugs, alcohol on Snapchat for sex acts

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man is facing a slew of criminal counts, including a sex trafficking charge, after police say he offered juveniles alcohol and drugs via Snapchat in exchange for sex acts.

Jacar McConnico-Redric, 27, was arrested Tuesday on charges including dissemination of obscene matter, enticement of a child under 16, enticement of a child under 16 with intent to violate, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude upon a person under 18, and possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, according to East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien.

An investigation was launched on March 9, when East Bridgewater Police received a report of minors possibly receiving inappropriate messages from an unknown individual via Snapchat who was sending sexually explicit messages to minors and offering them drugs and alcohol in exchange for sex acts.

The next day, an East Bridgewater police officer began exchanging messages with the individual on Snapchat using an undercover account and under the guise that the officer was a female minor.

Although multiple attempts to arrange a face-to-face meeting were unsuccessful, police say messages were exchanged by the suspect that included explicit pictures and requests to exchange drugs for sex acts.

Then, on Tuesday, the officer allegedly received a Snapchat message on the undercover account from the same individual implying that the suspect wanted to meet in person and once again he offered drugs in exchange for sex acts. Officers converged on the vehicle when it arrived at the prearranged location.

After identifying and arresting McConnicio-Redric, officers sent a message to the Snapchat account they had been communicating with, which allegedly immediately appeared on the phone that he had been using.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered several marijuana edibles and boxes of disposable nicotine vape pens that were in line with the arrangement the undercover officer had made with the suspect on Snapchat.

Officers also found a backpack in the vehicle containing additional disposable nicotine vape pens, cannabis oil cartridges, two clear packages of marijuana edibles, plastic packages containing approximately 13 grams of what was believed to be marijuana, another plastic package containing approximately 19 grams of what was believed to be marijuana and five packages of marijuana gummies.

In a statement, O’Brien said, “This investigation was the product of terrific police work done by several officers, most notably our undercover officer. Extensive training in identifying and dealing with potentially dangerous and criminal activity on social media led to the arrest of someone we believe was targeting young girls and is a serious predator in our community.”

McConnico-Redric was arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court.

