BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man is facing assault charges after police say two men were stabbed in Roxbury Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a call for an aggravated assault in the area of 112 Southampton St. around 2 p.m. found two men suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Anthony Wall, 34, was taken into custody on the scene after being positively identified, police said.

Wall is slated to appear in Roxbury District Court on two counts of armed assault with intent to kill.

Police say he was also found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of South Boston District Court on numerous charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, assault and battery on a person over 60 or disabled, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

