QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch will offer a new proposal to the City Council that reduces his approved salary from $285,000 to $225,000 when it takes effect in 2028, according to the Mayor’s Office.

The previously approved salary of $285,000, which was scheduled to take effect when the next Mayoral term begins in two years, had been the subject of a failed citizens’ petition.

In a statement, Koch said, “I’ve been listening and speaking to Councilors and our residents, and I felt it was appropriate to revisit the issue. I appreciate the open, honest and productive conservations we’ve had, and this proposal is a direct result of those conversations. There are far too many important issues in our community – and far too many ways we’re moving forward — to be collectively consumed by this one, even though the adjustment was already deferred to 2028. To be clear, this is about the position of Mayor and not just about me; I haven’t even decided to run again. I am being paid $159,141, not the $285,000 as has been widely reported.”

According to the Mayor’s Office, Koch said that he will submit to the City Council an amendment to the existing City ordinance reducing the approved $285,000 to $225,000 that will include a 3 percent cost-of-living increases in the following years, taking effect in January 2028.

In 2024, Koch was ranked 205th amongst City of Quincy employees in compensation. The Police Chief earned $281,000, the Fire Chief, $250,000 and the Superintendent of Schools, $251,000.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)