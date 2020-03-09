Quincy officials confirm first presumptive positive coronavirus case related to Biogen conference

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been identified in Quincy, city health officials said.

The woman, who is in her 40s, is associated with the Biogen employee conference that was held in Boston last month, according to a joint release issued by Mayor Thomas P. Koch and Commissioner of Public Health Ruth Jones.

She is isolated and recovering at home.

Health officials believe she has had very little community exposure since falling ill and has had no interaction with the public schools.

“This is nothing unexpected or unanticipated, and the threat to the general public remains quite low,” Koch said in a statement.

He said there is no reason to panic however, residents and families should be prepared for some disruption to their daily routines.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has identified 13 more presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts on Monday, bringing the total in the Bay State to 41 — including one confirmed case.

Of the 41 confirmed or presumptive positive cases, 32 are associated with the Biogen conference.

As of Wednesday, March 4, 719 people have been subject to self-quarantine in Massachusetts because of COVID-19. Of those, 470 people have completed monitoring and are no longer quarantined, while 249 are currently quarantined. This information is updated online each Wednesday.

For more information on COVID-19 visit: mass.gov/2019coronavirus.

