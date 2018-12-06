Quincy residents urged to be on the lookout for suspicious behavior following string of break-ins

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are urging residents to remain vigilant following a string of house break-ins.

Residents were alerted through a mobile app on Nov. 21 about break-ins that occurred in the area of Puritan Drive and Adams Street the week before.

Following the alert, police say the break-ins appeared to stop happening. However, two more break-ins were reported on Monday and an additional two on Tuesday in the areas Tyler, Everett and Belmont streets, as well as North Central Avenue.

“They all seem to be forced entry, either at the back or the side through either a door or a window,” Quincy Police Sgt. Karyn Barkas said. “It’s a little unusual. We usually see them during the day when people aren’t home. Early evening, people are just starting to arrive home.”

Police have increased the number of patrol officers in those areas.

The public is asked to report any suspicious behavior or vehicles in the neighborhoods, particularly between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., to Quincy police at 617-479-1212 or 911 in case of an emergency.

“It’s so sad, honestly, that people feel like they need to do that,” said concerned resident Kelee Prince.

Added Brandon Russ: “Obviously it’s dark, but still. Usually, people are at home doing things at that time. I’m shocked to hear that.”

Anyone with information or surveillance video that may assist the police investigation is asked to call the detective bureau at 617-745-5764.

