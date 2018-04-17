Quincy Uber driver accused of raping passenger suspected of fleeing country after posting bail

Frederick Amfo, of Quincy, during his arraignment Friday in Quincy District Court.

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - An Uber driver from Quincy accused of raping a passenger in the back seat of his car earlier this month is believed to have fled the country, officials said.

Frederick Amfo, 30, was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail Friday following his arraignment in Quincy District Court on one count of rape, according to a spokeswoman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. The judge ordered that if Amfo posted bail, he must stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim, surrender his passport, and no longer work for Uber, Lyft or any other ride-sharing company.

Prosecutors said Amfo, while working as an Uber driver, raped a female passenger April 9.

But based on information received by Yarmouth police about “Amfo’s whereabouts,” a non-bailable warrant was sought and granted Tuesday based on his failure to report to probation upon release and his failure to surrender his passport, the spokeswoman said.

The district attorney’s office is now directing questions about Amfo’s release to the Massachusetts Trial Court.

“Questions concerning the details of Amfo’s release and his bail status prior to today should be directed to the Massachusetts Trial Court as they are responsible for the release and the administration of the bail statute,” the spokeswoman wrote in a statement.

