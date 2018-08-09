Rabid groundhog attacks dog near home

BUCKSPORT, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a groundhog that attacked a dog has tested positive for rabies.

The Bangor Daily News reports the groundhog charged at a dog near its owner’s home in Bucksport last week. Maine Centers for Disease Control biologist Eris Kilham says the animal’s carcass tested positive for rabies a day after the attack.

The dog received a booster shot and is currently in a 45-day quarantine. Bucksport veterinarian Shawna McArdle is confident the dog will be OK.

According to Maine health officials, there have been over 40 reported cases of rabies in the state.

Brunswick police issued a warning for a “widespread rabies epidemic” in the area last month.

