Rachelle Bond, mom of girl who became known as ‘Baby Doe,’ found in violation of probation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rachelle Bond, the mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed ashore in a trash bag, violated her terms of probation when she tested positive for a substance during a recent drug screen and admitted to using, an official said.

Bond, 42, tested positive for an unspecified drug on Aug. 10, according to a Massachusetts Probation Service spokeswoman.

Bond will now be required to participate in an intensive outpatient treatment and will appear in court on Sept. 19 for a compliance hearing.

As part of plea agreement, Bond testified against Michael McCarthy at his murder trial, telling jurors she walked into a bedroom and saw McCarthy punching her daughter hard in the abdomen. She said she did not report her daughter’s death to police because McCarthy threatened to kill her.

A judge sentenced bond to time served and two years of probation beginning July 12, 2017, for her role in Bella’s death.

Bond’s special conditions of probation included refraining from alcohol and drugs, random substance testing, undergoing a mental health and substance abuse evaluation, and related treatment recommended by probation. She was also ordered to not live with anyone using illegal drugs.

Bond was also found in violation of her probation in May 2018 for testing positive for illegal substances.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)