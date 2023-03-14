BOSTON (WHDH) - Rain and wind have arrived in Boston Tuesday morning as the city prepares for a change to snow in the afternoon.

The daylong nor’easter arrived in Massachusetts overnight as snow gradually began to replace rain in many areas Tuesday morning.

While some areas in Western Massachusetts and northern Worcester County are already seeing nearly a foot of snow, the rain is continuing in Boston as of 8 a.m., making for a wet morning commute east of I-495.

Snow is expected to reach Boston by late morning or early afternoon. Almost all of Massachusetts is expected to be seeing some form of snow before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Late morning/early afternoon, the rain/snow line comes crashing back through eastern Mass. pic.twitter.com/QntJXpd5Gi — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 14, 2023

Many other areas north of the Mass Pike and west of I-495 could see six to 12 inches, while much of the state inside I-495 and south of the Mass Pike may see three to six inches.

For more information and the latest forecast, check out the 7WEATHER Blog

