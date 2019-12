BOSTON (WHDH) - Flooding shut a major road in Boston Saturday, police said.

Melting snow and heavy rainfall led to Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester being flooded, with cars driving up on the sidewalk to avoid huge pools of water.

State Police closed the road between Freeport Street and the JFK MBTA station for an hour because of the flooding.

