Ramp to Route 95 in Canton closed after serious injury crash

Credit: MSP

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A highway on-ramp in Canton was temporarily closed Thursday night following a serious two-car collision.

State police responding to the scene on the ramp from Route 95 northbound found two cars heavily damaged, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

 

 

