RANDOLPH, Mass. (WHDH) – A Randolph man accused of trying to take money out of his grandmother’s bank account before leading officers on a chase with her in the car was arraigned on an elder abuse charge Wednesday.

Patrick Laubenstein, 27, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges including elder abuse, uttering a forged instrument, operating to endanger and failure to stop for police. He also had multiple outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

Police received a call from an employee at Envision Bank at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, reporting that a man, identified as Laubenstein, was at the drive-thru and trying to take money out of an account that was not his. The bank did not give him the money and when authorities arrived at the bank, police said Laubenstein fled.

When officers tried to pull Laubenstein over, police said he refused to stop and he led them on a chase through Randolph and eventually onto Route 24 and then the northbound side of I-93.

Police learned during the chase that Laubenstein allegedly tried to take money out of his grandmother’s account earlier in the day after picking her up from a Milford nursing home. He allegedly tried to do the same thing without her on Monday.

“My client seems to have a very good relationship with his grandmother and she willingly wanted to give him $1,000. There’s nothing more to that in this case,” Laubenstein’s defense attorney, Neil Madden, said.

But the woman’s family members said Laubenstein was manipulating her.

The chase ended when police learned the Laubenstein’s 81-year-old grandmother was in the car, according to a release from police. In court, prosecutors said his grandmother is dying of cancer.

Police said Laubenstein was found at a house on Hilltop Road in Milton. His grandmother was found safely outside the Milton home. Tony Dibona, Laubenstein’s friend who witnessed his arrest, said Laubenstein is entitled to $1,000 a week after his mother’s death and was trying to access the money.

Police said Laubenstein has been arrested multiple times, including for forging checks allegedly stolen from his sister.

