RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston worked with the Randolph Police Department to rescue 24 dogs from a house where they were found living in “squalor” earlier this month.

Twenty pitbull-type puppies and four dogs were removed from Urie Louissant’s Bossi Avenue home on Aug. 4 after officers noticed they were living in poor conditions while responding to a separate call, according to a release issued by the ARL of Boston.

Officers say the home had animal waste throughout and the dogs did not have adequate access to food and water.

The dogs were taken to the Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center to be examined by the ARL’s medical team. One puppy, a 4-month-old male, was diagnosed with a broken leg. Some have umbilical hernias which will require surgery before adoption and some of the animals have heart murmurs.

The dogs have been placed into foster care and are not currently available for adoption.

Though, officials say many will be ready to find their forever homes within a few weeks.

Louissant has been issued a summons to appear in Quincy District Court at a later date on 24 counts of animal cruelty and one count of threats to commit a crime.

