RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police say officers were attacked during a vehicle takover incident early Sunday morning, just hours before a similar incident unfolded in the South End of Boston.

Officers responding to a reported large-scale vehicle takeover at the intersection of Oak and North Main streets around 1:30 a.m. found a crowd of more than 100 individuals who police say immediately began to target responding officers in their fully marked police cruisers.

The individuals began to strike the cruisers with their fists and other objects, sit on the hoods of the cruisers as officers were attempting to drive, and lean against the bumpers as cruisers were attempting to navigate the area, according to Randolph police.

The individuals who attacked police were concealing their faces with masks and videotaping themselves while they sat on the hoods of the cruiser and lit fireworks off, placing the officer inside in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police, either by telephone at (781)-963-1212 or by texting 847411.

