RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are searching for a car full of baby items that was allegedly stolen early Wednesday morning.

A person wearing a hooded sweatshirt was recorded on a surveillance camera as they got into a 2016 white Ford Fusion just before 2:30 a.m. on Feener Circle.

After speaking to another person in a hooded sweatshirt who was standing in the road, the suspect could be seen backing out of the driveway and driving away.

A newborn stroller, car seat, baby bag, cloths, toys and other personal items were inside the car at the time, the owner said.

The license plate number of the stolen car is 4YZ283.

Anyone with information is asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

