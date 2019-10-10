Rapidly spreading wildfires destroy mobile homes in Calimesa, California

(CNN) — Multiple fires are raging in Riverside County, California, affecting over 700 acres in the area and destroying multiple buildings in a mobile home park.

The largest of the three fires is the Sandalwood Fire in Calimesa, which is approximately 500 acres with 0% contained, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Located at the intersection of Calimesa Boulevard and Sandalwood Drive, the fire is greatly affecting the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park.

The fire department reports “multiple structures destroyed and numerous medical emergencies.” They did not provide further details. Residents are under mandatory evacuation orders, and 120 firefighters are currently assigned to the area.

Less than 20 miles away in the Moreno Valley, the Reche Fire is currently 200 acres, 0% contained and burning “with a moderate rate of spread.” The fire went from 100 to 200 acres in about 90 minutes. Mandatory evacuations in surrounding areas have been issued, and the cause is under investigation.

In El Cerrito, the Eagle Fire, located at the intersection of Eagle Canyon Road and Cajalco Road is affecting 25-30 acres with no containment. Though forward spread has been stopped, firefighters are still working to contain and control the fire, according to a tweet by the fire department. The cause is under investigation.

The news of the fires comes as California’s largest utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), cut power to parts of 22 counties in Northern California, in an preventative effort against wildfires.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)