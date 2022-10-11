BOSTON (WHDH) - Rapper Jack Harlow brought out some special guests during his concert at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Monday night.

The Grammy-nominated artist invited Boston Celtics players Jayson Tatum, Blake Griffin and Payton Pritchard onstage to shoot hoops. Tatum even riled up the crowd as he made a basket onstage.

Harlow was also spotted eating in the North End at Arya Trattoria before the show, walking away with some Arya swag. The restaurant said he ate in “first class” that night, a nod to his popular hit single.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)