Rapper Post Malone spotted at Boston restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rapper Post Malone was spotted Tuesday night dining at Strega Waterfront in Boston.

Malone stopped to snap a photo with Graden Foley, who shared the encounter on Instagram.

The 23-year-old New York native was in the area to work on Mark Wahlberg’s latest film “Instant Family,” according to Extra.

Wahlberg told the entertainment news outlet that he offered Malone a role in the film after a discussion over wine at a birthday party.

“He’s just such a nice guy, he’s so cool,” Wahlberg said of Malone.

Malone has never appeared on the big screen before.