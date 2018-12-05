Rapper Post Malone spotted at Boston restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rapper Post Malone was spotted Tuesday night dining at Strega Waterfront in Boston.
Malone stopped to snap a photo with Graden Foley, who shared the encounter on Instagram.
The 23-year-old New York native was in the area to work on Mark Wahlberg’s latest film “Instant Family,” according to Extra.
Wahlberg told the entertainment news outlet that he offered Malone a role in the film after a discussion over wine at a birthday party.
“He’s just such a nice guy, he’s so cool,” Wahlberg said of Malone.
Malone has never appeared on the big screen before.
