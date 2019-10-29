Rapping NH police officer orders students to stop, collaborate and listen in viral video

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Costumed kids at a Hudson, NH community Halloween party got some Vanilla Ice with their candy, courtesy of a rapping police officer.

In footage posted to the Hudson Police Department’s Facebook page, Sgt. Roger LaMarche puts on an impromptu performance of the rapper’s hit “Ice Ice Baby.”

“Any time there’s a stage with a speaker or microphone, I always get peer pressured into doing my little ditty with “Ice Ice Baby,” LaMarche said.

He said the annual Halloween party is always a scary good time.

“It’s an awesome community event, to have us engage in a positive way and just have fun with the kids,” LaMarche said.

