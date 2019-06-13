Rare blue lobster shipped to Cape Cod restaurant

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant on Cape Cod got quite the surprise last week when workers found a rare blue lobster in one of their shipments.

Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar in Eastham posted a photo of the beautiful crustacean on Facebook with a caption that read, “Well looky here—a BLUE lobster!”

The restaurant says the lobster was caught in the Atlantic Ocean.

About one out of every two million lobsters may come up in a trap colored blue, according to the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance.

Locals are being invited to come take a look at the lobster.

