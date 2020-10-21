Raynham police: Missing elderly man found safe

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Raynham police thanked the public for their role in tracking down a missing man with dementia Wednesday night.

Charles “Andy” Callahan was found around 10:30 p.m. in East Providence, Rhode Island after he had been missing for more than 24 hours.

Police said he left his home around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to go to the nearby Georgio’s Restaurant to pick up food, but never arrived.

Callahan has been reunited with his family.

