RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walmart store on Route 44 Raynham reopened Tuesday after a burst pipe sent water raining down on part of the store on Monday.

Cell phone video of the incident showed customers rushing out of the store as the sudden waterfall opened overhead.

Witness Tony Pecorelli said the incident “sounded like a freight train.”

“It was absolutely out of nowhere,” another witness told 7NEWS.

Pecorelli said the pipe burst at about 5 p.m. at the front of the store near its customer service area. Raynham firefighters were called to the scene.

“The building started shaking, I looked over and the whole ceiling caved in,” Pecorelli said.

Video showed some ceiling tiles falling during the incident.

The pipe had been fixed by Tuesday. Ceiling tiles were replaced.

A handful of orange fans were still set up to keep the area dry, though. And a cell phone repair shop close to the area where the pipe burst was closed.

Officials said no one was injured in this incident.

A Walmart spokesperson told 7NEWS the issue stemmed from a pipe from a sprinkler system that broke.

