R&B singer, businesswoman Rihanna spotted at popular Boston bar

Credit: @bcpeters_1976

BOSTON (WHDH) - R&B singer and businesswoman Rihanna stopped by a popular bar in Boston’s Back Bay Tuesday night.

The owner Pour House posted a photo of the star to his Instagram account saying “Second day in a row, Rihanna visited us @thepourhouseboston
Why? She loves the wings. That’s why.”

This is Rihanna’s second trip to the restaurant.

View this post on Instagram

Second day in a row, Rihanna visited us @thepourhouseboston Why? She loves the wings. That’s why.

A post shared by Brian Peters (@bcpeters_1976) on

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending