R&B singer, businesswoman Rihanna spotted at popular Boston bar

BOSTON (WHDH) - R&B singer and businesswoman Rihanna stopped by a popular bar in Boston’s Back Bay Tuesday night.
The owner Pour House posted a photo of the star to his Instagram account saying “Second day in a row, Rihanna visited us @thepourhouseboston
Why? She loves the wings. That’s why.”
This is Rihanna’s second trip to the restaurant.
